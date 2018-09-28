Trial of ex-state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson delayed to July

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at a legislative subcommittee meeting at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas lawmaker and nephew of the state's Republican governor has been indicted and accused of spending thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal expenses, including a Caribbean cruise, school tuition payments and groceries. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, announced that Hutchinson was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns for what they called a scheme to steal campaign funds then falsify campaign finance reports and tax filings. Hutchinson is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on September 18. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) (Danny Johnston)
September 28, 2018 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:25 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The trial of Republican former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses is being delayed until next year.

Online court records show U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker agreed Thursday to move the trial from Oct. 22 to July 8 in order to give the defense more time to prepare.

Prosecutors did not object to the delay.

Hutchinson, who is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned in August after being charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege he used campaign money to pay for personal expenses that included a Caribbean cruise, tuition payments, groceries, Netflix fees, jewelry, a gym membership and his utility bills.

