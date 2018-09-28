Trial of ex-state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson delayed to July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The trial of Republican former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses is being delayed until next year.
Online court records show U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker agreed Thursday to move the trial from Oct. 22 to July 8 in order to give the defense more time to prepare.
Prosecutors did not object to the delay.
Hutchinson, who is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned in August after being charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege he used campaign money to pay for personal expenses that included a Caribbean cruise, tuition payments, groceries, Netflix fees, jewelry, a gym membership and his utility bills.
