Tuckerman Police Department accepting applications

Tuckerman Police Dept. (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 28, 2018 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 7:30 AM

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) - The Tuckerman Police Department is now accepting applications for a full-time officer position.

Minimum requirements include:

  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Possess a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Have no felony convictions

Successful applicants will be required to pass a drug screen, polygraph, medical and psychological examinations, and an intensive background investigation.

Applications can be picked up at the Tuckerman City Hall, 200 W. Main St. or by contacting Chief Justin Collom at tuckermanpd@windstream.net or at 870-349-2424.

