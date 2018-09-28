Valley View volleyball beats Brookland to move to 25-1

App users can watch highlight here:
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - It was a special Thursday night for volleyball. Brookland hosted the 7th annual Mackenzie’s Match. The Lady Bearcats honor MacKenzie Beary, a 6th grade standout who passed away in 2011 from juvenile diabetes. Proceeds go to a scholarship fund for a senior to attend college.
The Lady Bearcats faced Valley View in a showdown for the 4A Northeast title. The home team was thinking upset after winning the first set, but the Lady Blazers won the next three to improve to 25-1 on the season.
