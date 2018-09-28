Watch Football Friday Night (9/28)

By Chris Hudgison | September 28, 2018 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:54 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with more conference play around Arkansas. You can watch FFN at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

4-0 Rivercrest hosts 2-2 Gosnell in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Cortez Kennedy Field. Here are the other games we’re covering.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 28TH

Gosnell at Rivercrest (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Jacksonville

Searcy at West Memphis

Blytheville at Nettleton

Valley View at Forrest City

Batesville at Paragould

GCT at Wynne

Pocahontas at Westside

Trumann at Brookland

Walnut Ridge at Osceola

Piggott at Harrisburg

Newport at Hoxie

Marked Tree at McCrory

