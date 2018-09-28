West Memphis animal shelter full

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WREG) -The West Memphis Animal Shelter is so over-capacity, it may have to begin euthanizing animals to make room for new ones.
It would be the first time the shelter has had to euthanize because of space concerns in her five years, Kerry Facello, the director of the animal shelter told CNN affiliate WREG in Memphis, TN.
The shelter is built to hold thirty-eight dogs. They’ve got 49. They’re also built to hold thirty-two cats, but they’re currently housing 60, officials said.
The animal shelter's foster care homes are also full, which means that their safety net is strained.
Some animals are having to group together in kennels meant for only one.
“I don’t double up kennels. It’s not the way we like to do business," Facello said. "But right now, we’re trying to buy time.”
Facello says that it would be heartbreaking to have to euthanize perfectly adoptable animals.
Adoption fees for dogs are $100, and cats, $40.
