West Plains City Utilities customers may see refund

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT/KY3) - Utility customers in West Plains may see a new line item on their upcoming monthly bill.
As content partner KY3 reports, the new line is the city crediting money back to the customer.
The utilities department began printing the new updated bills Wednesday morning after officials learned that some customers may have received a surcharge that the city should have stopped collecting back in January.
“They’re related to a 1996 bonding issue that the city had actually paid of in January. We are just refunding any over-payments that were made from February to August. We caught the mistake and we are just trying to refund that money back to our citizens,” said Todd Shanks with the City of West Plains.
The city wanted to make sure everyone was aware that their bill will look slightly different this month.
“They’re going to see a line item and it’s going to say sewer OTC and there’s going to be a number next to that line item. That number is actually a credit, not a charge. It’s going to credit their account. If the line item says zero, that means their account was not impacted,” Shanks added.
The utility bills will be in the mail in the coming days.
