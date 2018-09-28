Williams Baptist University gets new president

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -Faculty and students packed Manley Chapel on the Williams Baptist University campus Friday to hear the vision and purpose of R. Stanton Norman, who stressed that faith needs to show even outside the campus.
Norman said that Christian higher education is, by nature, counter-cultural, but is more necessary now than ever. He also says he hopes the university will have a positive impact on the community at large.
David Dockery, who spoke before Norman, said that Christian university presidents need to have a heart of a child, the mind of a scholar and hide like a rhino.
Williams Baptist hopes that Norman fits that bill.
Other participants in the ceremony included state Reps. Matthew Shepherd and Fran Cavenaugh from the Arkansas State House, Lt. Gov, Tim Griffin, and Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp.
