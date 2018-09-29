Authorities investigate shooting in Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, police are at the scene of a shooting Saturday in Marked Tree.
While details were scarce, Molder said the shooting happened in the Marked Tree city limits near the Industrial Street part of town.
Right now, several Marked Tree police and Poinsett County deputies are at the scene.
Molder said deputies are assisting Marked Tree police in the investigation.
