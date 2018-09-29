Cardinals defeats Cubs 2-1 as they wait for Dodgers

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Cardinals travel to Chicago to finish up the regular season against the Cubs.
Miles Mikolas pitched 8 innings striking out 6.
Cubs Javier Baez reached on a fielding errors which brought in the first run (1-0 Cubs).
Paul Dejong singled in a run in the fourth to tie it up 1-1.
Matt Carpenter singled in another run in the fifth to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.
That was all they need as the Cardinals win it 2-1 as Mikolas gets his 18th win.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.