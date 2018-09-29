Police announce arrest of suspect in Wayde Sims' shooting death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police announced they have arrested a 20-year-old man who shot and killed LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.
In the press conference, police said they arrested Dyteon Simpson, 20, in connection to the fatal shooting. Wayde Sims, 20, was killed early morning Friday near Southern University, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during the conference that the department received several videos of the shooting.
The video shows Simpson hit Wayde’s friend during the fight, and Simpson also hit Wayde, Paul said.
Paul said Wayde “stepped in to defend his friend,” but Simpson had shot Wayde.
Police said the suspect wore glasses that were knocked off during the fight. Police were able to obtain the glasses left at the scene and found Simpson’s DNA on those glasses.
Police said they took Simpson into questioning and that he admitted to shooting Wayde.
Simpson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and faces a second degree murder charge. His bond is set for $350,000
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released their preliminary findings Friday evening. The report says the preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head into the neck.
LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva praised the work of local law enforcement in a statement on Saturday.
A vigil for Sims is planned for Saturday, September 29 at 4 p.m. at Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Southern University’s campus. The vigil is organized by 771 Alliance of Southern University, Students Demand Action, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.