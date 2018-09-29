Private jail proposed for 2 southern Arkansas counties

PINE BLUFF, AR (AP) - The director of the Arkansas Department of Correction says it is negotiating with two counties to house prisoners at a proposed private regional jail.
Director Wendy Kelley told legislators on Friday that the agency is negotiating terms of an agreement with Bradley and Drew counties for a proposed regional jail.
Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that officials are working with the counties to hammer out details for the private contractor, LaSalle Corrections of Louisiana, to house state prisoners at the proposed jail.
The privately-run jail would house about 450 state inmates and provide about 50 beds for Arkansas Community Correction. A certain number of beds would be reserved for each of the participating counties.
The state prison system has about 16,000 inmates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.