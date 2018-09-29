Sweet Stephanie will steal your heart

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - She loves to roll around in her kennel and snuggle up to anyone who wants to hold her.
“Stephanie” has been living with one of her litter mates at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
“She’s a three-month-old Black Lab Mix with a super personality,” Kelly Ford, office manager for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, said. “We predict that Stephanie could be a movie star in the making with her sweet face.”
She came to the shelter with a male litter mate, who is nearly five pounds larger than Stephanie.
“He’s kinda like Goliath up to Stephanie,” Ford said.
NEAHS also wants to spread the word about a fundraiser coming up on Friday, October 5 from 6 – 8 p.m.
The Tailwagger Fast4 is sponsored by NEA Tennis. The pet parade and pop tennis mixer will take place at the Earl Bell Community Center. It’s a Men’s and Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament.
You can register online at www.neatennis.com.
