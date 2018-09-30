3 arrested in connection to the murder of Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three people are in police custody in connection to the murder of a city leader.
Memphis police have charged 22-year-old McKinney Wright Jr., 18-year-old Quandarious Richardson, and 16-year-old Racanisha Wright with shooting death of Phil Trenary.
Trenary was killed Thursday night on South Front Street.
Police say one of the suspects approached Trenary from behind and shot him.
The suspects admitted to the crimes, and Wright told police that the two males were driving around downtown looking for possible robbery targets.
All three suspects are charged with first degree murder in perpetration of criminal attempt robbery and criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery.
Richardson also faces charges after he led police on a chase that ended in a crash.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.