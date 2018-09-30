Downtown Barbecue Festival hosts concerts

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crowds were entertained all weekend at the Downtown Barbecue Festival in Jonesboro.
The concerts were free to festival goers and included performances by the bands; “Trippp,” “Wildlife,” “Whyte Caps,” and “SmashMouth.”
A band of 17-year-old triplet brothers from Jonesboro entertained guests with a mix of classic rock, country, southern rock, blues cover songs and original hits.
John David (vocals, drums," Chaz (guitar, vocals) and Treyson Stafford (bass guitar, percussion and vocals,) are triplets that have been playing music together since the first grade.
The triplets have performed in numerous locations and were named finalists in the 2017 Youth Talent Contest at the Mid-South Fair in Memphis, Tennessee.
“The people, the barbecue of course and the music. I’m a little biased, but the music,” said John David, when asked about his favorite part of the festival.
“There are so many talented musicians in Northeast, Arkansas and from all over the country like Smashmouth, and Fuel, and the other guys that will be here this week,” said Stafford. “Its’s been a great week, we’ve met a lot of cool people and we’re excited to play today.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.