Fiber outage in Paragould

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Paragould sees an outage in their Fiber internet Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from Paragould Light Water and Cable Facebook page, the outage comes after a train took down one of the main Fiber lines.
The outage will affect most Fiber customers in the area.
They expect to have Fiber restored in approximately 12 hours.
Another post on the page said the fiber line that was affected also feeds some the coaxial cable services in the area.
