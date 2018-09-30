20 Harding cruises over Arkansas-Monticello

Press Release from Harding Sports
MONTICELLO, Ark. – No. 20 Harding scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half and cruised to a 47-21 victory over Arkansas-Monticello Saturday at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Harding improved to 4-1 overall and in the GAC and won its eighth straight over Arkansas-Monticello. Harding has now won eight consecutive regular season road games. Arkansas-Monticello fell to 1-4 overall and in conference play.
Harding had a 24-point first quarter. The Bisons scored first only 62 seconds into the game. Arkansas-Monticello fumbled the opening kickoff, and Harding's Taylor Streeter recovered. Two plays later, Cole Chanceyscored his 18th career TD on a 5-yard run.
After a punt on its second possession, Harding scored on its next five drives with rushing touchdowns from Preston Paden, Jesse Honnas, Tristan Tucker and Matt Fuller.
Harding also added a 39-yard field goal from Cameron Scott, and Cory Batie tackled UAM punter Josh Marini in the end zone for a safety.
Harding led 40-7 at halftime.
Harding's lone touchdown of the second half came on a three-play, 14-yard drive after the Bison defense forced a turnover on downs. Fuller scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run.
All three of Arkansas-Monticello's touchdowns came through the air. Jeremy Hampton caught touchdown passes of 33 and 27 yards, and Deandre Washington had a 33-yard touchdown catch.
Harding is back at home next Saturday to host nationally ranked Ouachita Baptist at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.