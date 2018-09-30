Heart & Sole race brings a lot of heart

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - For some folks, they run for fitness, but for others, like half marathon winner Ken Bereski, they run because they love it.
This year marked the 14th annual Heart & Sole event, and the first at NEA Baptist.
The course started there and looped through Sage Meadows on Saturday.
There was a 5K, a half marathon, a full marathon, and a corporate walk.
The annual race benefits the Community Health Education Foundation and focuses on advancing the endeavors of automated external defibrillator placement programs.
“Everybody’s got their reason, everybody’s got their motivation, and everyone is supporting everyone,” Bereski said. “I think that’s just a beautiful thing and so I try to find ways to be involved.”
Bereski is from Miami.
In 2015, he got hit by a car while cycling home from work. Injuries to his brain caused him impairments that cost him his job.
He’s also homeless.
Bereski made it to the race via a cheap flight to Memphis, and then hitchhiked his way to Jonesboro.
He says he's thankful that running has led him on such an adventure, and that he loves running because of how supportive the competitors are of each other.
