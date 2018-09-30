Just what does the term “Indian Summer” mean? You might be surprised.

'Indian Summer" is a term that many Southerners use to describe an unseasonably warm, usually sunny period that happens after Autumn has begun. This usually happens from early October to early November and is usually experienced after a cool spell. This usually last from a few days and sometime more than a week. It sometimes can happen again before true winter kicks in. However, our weather in the Ark-La-Tex can sometimes be quite fickle and true winter weather can be elusive, but not all together missing.