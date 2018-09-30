Late touchdown puts Georgia Southern ahead of Arkansas State

STATESBORO,GA (KAIT) - After a 3-1 nonconference record Arkansas State began Sun Belt play on Saturday night on the road at Georgia Southern.
Tied at 21 late in the fourth quarter, Georgia Southern scored the final score with 19 seconds left to pull ahead for the win 28-21.
Justice Hansen was 38-50 for 376 yards and one touchdown. The lone touchdown pass tied him with Ryan Aplin on the school’s all-time passing touchdowns list.
Kirk Merritt hauled in a career-high 11 receptions on 92 yards and a touchdown.
Ronheen Bingham led the defense with 10 total tackles and a one sack.
Arkansas State moves to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the Sun Belt.
The Red Wolves return home to face Appalachian State on Oct. 9 at Centennial Bank Stadium in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
