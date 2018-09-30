‘SNL’ debuts new season with focus on Kavanaugh hearing

(RNN) - Returning to form by opening its season 44 premiere with political humor, “Saturday Night Live” took advantage of the interest in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Thursday Senate hearing.
In a 13-minute cold open, Matt Damon guest-starred as an angry Kavanaugh, aping the judge through a parodic “bro” interpretation. The actor often yelled and referenced items associated with stereotypical fraternity culture such as beer kegs and lifting weights.
“I didn’t have sex for many, many, many years. All I did was drink a lot and not think about having sex at all,” said Damon as Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges the judge sexual assaulted her during their high school years, and Deborah Ramirez, who alleges the judge exposed himself to her during a student party at Yale University.
Kavanaugh and Ford both testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“SNL” alum Rachel Dratch briefly appeared in the opening sketch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, and current “SNL” player Kate McKinnon debuted an impression of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.
As Graham, McKinnon stuck up for Damon’s Kavanaugh but continually compared the judge to Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.
“You don’t have to compare me to Bill Cosby,” Damon said. “Just please stop saying Bill Cosby.”
In its recurring Weekend Update segment, “SNL” again talked about the Kavanaugh hearing, referring to it as “a classic she said, he yelled.”
“Based on his testimony, I guess Kavanaugh thought the hearing was about whether he was cool in high school,” said segment co-host Colin Jost.
WARNING: The below video includes language and content that some viewers may find offensive.
Co-host Michael Che went on to refer to the hearing as a job interview and implied Kavanaugh shouldn’t be nominated to the Supreme Court.
“I don’t know if Mr. Kavanaugh actually has a history of assault or if he actually has a drinking problem, but I do know that he might. And you shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court if you might,” Che said.
Following the Thursday hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, and President Donald Trump ordered a weeklong FBI probe into the allegations.
According to the Associated Press, agents want to interview Ramirez, who agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, says his client is also willing to cooperate but has not yet been contacted by the FBI, the AP reports.
