Valley View PTA holds fall festival for tech program

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Valley View Elementary PTA held their annual Festival Saturday as a way to help supplement their school’s technology funding.
The money raised will go to help get new laptops and camera equipment for the students to learn with.
“There are some that they just need a little bit more help with technology," Jessica Sykes of the Valley View PTA said. "They have some of the funds but not all the funds, so we’re here to kind of supplement their needs in each building.”
There were inflatables and all sorts of games for the kids to play.
Sykes says they’re currently in the process of replacing old iPads.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.