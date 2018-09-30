Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 28th)

The fifth week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees here.
Rivercrest (Alec Hinklin 84 yard scoop & score)
Nominee number 1 is from our Game of the Week. Rivercrest’s Alec Hinklin returns a fumble 84 yards for a touchdown. The Colts beat Gosnell 44-21 to start the season 5-0.
Westside (Hunter Scott TD)
Our second nominee is Westside. Hunter Scott would not be denied, he toted it 11 yards for the score. The Warriors beat Pocahontas 44-20 to start 4-1.
Trumann (Will Ryan White kickoff return TD)
Our final nominee is Trumann. Will Ryan White returned the kickoff for a Trumann touchdown. The Wildcats beat Brookland 27-10 in a 4A-3 matchup.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
App users vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D5LX896
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
