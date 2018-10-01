A-State men’s basketball begin fall camp

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Basketball is in the air Jonesboro. Sunday the Arkansas State men’s basketball team began their fall camp for the 2018-19 season. The Red Wolves were 11-21 overall last season and 6-12 in the Sun Belt. The team finished in 11th in the league last year, but return nine players from last year’s roster. Head coach Mike Balado returns for his second season at the helm and he and the rest of the group much better about what’s in store for the upcoming year.