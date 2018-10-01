Air Force training high schoolers to fly

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The U.S. military is dealing with a shortage of pilots that could affect the services for years to come.
There’s a new training program for high school juniors and seniors designed to combat this nationwide shortage.
Kaitlinn Brandon is 17 years old and learning to fly.
In the air, she's practicing stall-outs to regain control.
It's a push by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to create a more diverse generation of pilots.
There's still a long way to go.
Minorities make up fewer than 10% of air force or commercial pilots.
Women account for just 5%.
“This next generation needs to see around them a cohort of students that look like them and to know that this is-- yeah, girls fly. We fly,” Wilson said.
The Air Force is hoping to grow from 120 student pilots this summer to 1,000.
