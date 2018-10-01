Arkansas state prison inmate found unresponsive, dies

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state prison inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.
State Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says 36-year-old Antonio Rauls was found shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and was taken to the prison infirmary where he died less than 30 minutes later.
A suspected cause of death has not been revealed. Arkansas State Police and the Department of Correction are both investigating the death.
Rauls was serving time for drug convictions in Cleveland County.
