A Better Region 8: Protecting yourself from telemarketers

(KAIT) - Most of us have dropped our landlines in favor of our cell phones. And for a while, the unwanted phone calls stopped.
I remember signing up for the Do Not Call List, but it seems as though some folks don’t pay attention to that list and call anyway.
Spoofing is on the rise now too. That’s when a telemarketing company tricks your caller ID into showing you a local number to get you to answer the phone. You’re probably thinking to yourself, “Yep, I’ve received one or more of those calls in the past week.”
Thankfully, the FCC took action against two telemarketers and proposed fines in the millions for spoofing calls. Each call comes with a $10,000 fine.
Unfortunately, these particular telemarketers are in other states and the fines have nothing to do with unwanted calls we received right here in Region Eight.
That means there are hundreds, if not thousands of other businesses out there doing the same thing.
So, what can we do?
First, if you get a call from an unknown number, don’t answer it. If you do pick it up and realize it’s an unwanted call, hang up immediately.
If you answer and talk to someone, never give out your personal or bank information and never say yes or no to any of their questions.
You can also file a complaint with the FCC by going to fcc.gov.
Advances in technology do have downsides. We just need to know and understand how to protect ourselves.
