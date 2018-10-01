Burglars steal $15k worth of jewelry from home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy she locked her door before leaving home, but when she returned Monday morning she found the back door open and $15,000 worth of jewelry gone.
The woman, who lives on Highway 349, said she got home around 6:45 a.m. she noticed the door was standing “wide open.”
She told Deputy Josh Miller she thought she had locked the door, but he noted “there was no forced entry.”
Once inside, she discovered that someone had gone through her drawers and cabinets, according to the initial incident report.
All of her jewelry, prescription medication, and checkbooks to three different bank accounts were the only items missing.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.