Craighead Co. Health Unit to hold community flu clinic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Just days after the Centers for Disease Control announced that last year’s flu season was one of the worst in decades, the Arkansas Department of Health says it will hold a community flu clinic in Jonesboro.
Free vaccinations will be administered at the Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington, Suite A, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Those with insurance should bring their cards and personal ID.
To cover state costs, the ADH will charge your insurance company for the cost of giving the vaccine.
