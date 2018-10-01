Doctors warn about early flu season

SHERWOOD, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Doctors across the state are already warning about the upcoming flu season because they are already seeing more cases of GI viruses and stomach flu.
Dr. David Gerson of Sherwood Medical Center in central Arkansas says they aren’t sure of the reason but have some advice to help if you are already getting sick.
They say don’t try and go into work, because you won’t help yourself get better and could pass it along to others.
Other advice includes avoiding others who are sick, washing your hands, and get the flu shot early.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80,000 people died from the flu last year.
Click here to read more tips to keep yourself healthy this flu season.
