Former Alabama head coach suffers accidental gunshot wound

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Former University of Alabama head football coach Mike DuBose has been transported by medical helicopter to an unspecified hospital after accidentally shooting himself, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
DuBose was taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp before being transferred to another hospital by helicopter. It’s believed his injuries are non-life-threatening.
According to the sheriff’s office, DuBose accidentally shot himself once in the abdomen shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
The incident happened in the county near Gardners Chapel Road. That’s near Opp.
DuBose played football under legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, earning a ring in the team’s 1973 national championshi win.
He returned to his alma mater as head coach in 1997 shortly after Gene Stallings, another legendary UA coach, announced his retirement.
Over the next four seasons from 1997-2000, DuBose and the Tide struggled to overcome adversity. Tide wins climbed from four wins in DuBose’s first season to seven the next, then to 10 in his third year, the coach’s high-water mark.
DuBose’s team made an appearance in the 1999 SEC Championship game and he was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
But 2000 saw a collapse from high expectations. The Tide started with a Top-5 preseason poll ranking and went on to win just three games. DuBose was fired with a 24-23 record.
In the years since his stint with the Crimson Tide, DuBose, who is from Opp, has helped coach at several south Alabama high schools, including Opp and Luverne.
