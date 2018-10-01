Judge raises concern about Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge hearing a challenge to a Missouri voter photo identification law is raising concerns about a sworn statement that people can sign to vote if they don't have photo IDs.
Judge Richard Callahan questioned attorneys Monday during closing arguments in a lawsuit seeking to strike down the 2016 law.
Callahan said he would likely issue a ruling next week and noted he has authority to uphold the bulk of the law while rejecting parts of it.
The Missouri law allows people lacking government-issued photo IDs to cast regular ballots if they sign sworn statements saying they don't have a photo ID, understand they can get one for free from the state and acknowledging that a photo ID is required to vote.
Callahan said the sworn statement appears inaccurate.
