Missouri granted new Real ID extension

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Department of Homeland Security is granting a new extension in the use of the current Missouri identification through August 1, 2019, according to State Rep. Kathy Swan’s office.
Missourians will be able to use a current identification for federal purposes at least through that date including air travel.
The state had applied for a full extension through October 10, 2019.
According to a news release from Rep. Swan’s office, the Department of Revenue remains on track to begin issuing Real ID compliant identification in March of 2019.
