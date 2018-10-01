Missouri granted new Real ID extension

According to the office of State Rep. Kathy Swan, the Department of Homeland Security is granting a new extension in the use of the current Missouri identification through August 1, 2019. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Marsha Heller | October 1, 2018 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 2:05 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Department of Homeland Security is granting a new extension in the use of the current Missouri identification through August 1, 2019, according to State Rep. Kathy Swan’s office.

Missourians will be able to use a current identification for federal purposes at least through that date including air travel.

The state had applied for a full extension through October 10, 2019.

According to a news release from Rep. Swan’s office, the Department of Revenue remains on track to begin issuing Real ID compliant identification in March of 2019.

