Oct. 1: Homicide investigation underway; chance of showers

It's the first day of October.
Today's forecast: A weak upper level disturbance combined with increasing moisture and instability will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-South through Tuesday.
High pressure will build back in across the region for mid to late week.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible for the upcoming weekend, especially along and west of the Mississippi River.
Highs this week will mainly be in the 80s with lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.
Authorities investigate homicide in eastern Arkansas: Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the weekend death of a man as a possible homicide.
Dexter man found dead near home, investigation underway: A missing man was found dead Sunday near his home. Now police want to know what happened.
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car: A woman faces a negligent manslaughter charge after police found her baby daughter dead in the back of a car at a gas station.
