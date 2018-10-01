Region 8 doctors urge flu shots

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Last year was one of the worst flu seasons in 40 years.
80,000 people died from influenza and complications last season, and over 900 thousand flu hospitalizations.
Among last year’s deaths, 90-percent of those were ages 65 and older and a hundred eighty of those deaths were infants, children and teenagers.
Shane Speights with the New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University says that physicians are better prepared for this year’s flu season.
“It wasn’t an exact match last year in terms of the flu vaccine,” Speights said. “They did a better match this year in terms of anticipating what that would be. Even with an incorrect match, the flu vaccine still protected individuals from the severity of the influenza virus.”
A-State also does their part to help combat the flu, by holding flu clinics every year for students, faculty and staff.
Those with the highest risk during flu season are the elderly, infants, smokers and those with chronic lung conditions.
