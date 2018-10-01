Report: More than 1,200 registered sex offenders unaccounted for in MO

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - According to a new report from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, 1,259 registered sex offenders have failed to follow the law.
In an audit of the Missouri Sexual Offender Registration program (SOR), the non-compliant number represents 7.9% of the nearly 16,000 offenders to register in Missouri.
Missouri state law requires those convicted of or found guilty of sexual offenses to register their name, address and other information with the chief local law enforcement official, such as the county sheriff.
On a map released by Galloway’s Office, between 20-to 25% of registered sex offenders are unaccounted for in Stoddard County and from 15-to-20% in Butler County.
The audit of the SOR database also found that 794 of the non-compliant offenders meet the criteria for Tier III classification.
Tier III offenses include rape, sodomy or child molestation in the first or second degree. According to Galloway’s office, those classified as Tier III must register with local law enforcement every 90 days for life.
According to Auditor Galloway, the report also highlights a need to improve management of the SOR database and weaknesses in current state laws.
The full audit of the sexual offender registration program can be viewed here.
