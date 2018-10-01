Source of flaming hole in Baxter County remains mystery

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) - County officials in northern Arkansas are still investigating the cause of a mysterious hole in the ground that flared into a 12-foot-high flame.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that investigators have ruled out methane as the source of the flaming hole in Midway on Sept. 17. Pendergrass says farfetched suspicions, such as meteorites or the devil, have been proven unfounded as well.
The county’s emergency management director, the Arkansas Geological Survey and Black Hills Energy investigated the incident.
Pendergrass says there aren’t utility or fuel lines in the area that might’ve been leaking. He says the hole has been on the private property for at least 10 years.
Pendergrass says soil samples were taken but haven’t yet been analyzed by a lab.
