VIDEO: Hospital pauses for organ donor’s “Walk of Respect”

MERIDIAN, ID (KAIT) - Staff and hospital visitors lined the halls of the ICU at St. Luke’s Meridian in Idaho to honor a patient making a “life-saving gift of organ donation.”
The hospital shared the Walk of Respect video on its Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 27.
The one-and-a-half-minute video is quiet save for those following the patient, presumably family and friends, murmuring “thank you” to the staff as they passed.
The hospital stated the man was the second patient that week to provide the life-saving gift of organ donation.
