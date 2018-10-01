VIDEO: Hospital pauses for organ donor’s “Walk of Respect”

Walk of Respect (Source: St. Luke's Health System via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 1, 2018 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:21 PM

MERIDIAN, ID (KAIT) - Staff and hospital visitors lined the halls of the ICU at St. Luke’s Meridian in Idaho to honor a patient making a “life-saving gift of organ donation.”

The hospital shared the Walk of Respect video on its Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The one-and-a-half-minute video is quiet save for those following the patient, presumably family and friends, murmuring “thank you” to the staff as they passed.

The hospital stated the man was the second patient that week to provide the life-saving gift of organ donation.

Walk of Respect Meridian

Walk of Respect: Staff at St. Luke's Meridian stop to line halls of ICU to show respect for the second patient this week providing the life-saving gift of organ donation. Thank you to the family for allowing us to honor and share.

Posted by St. Luke's Health System on Thursday, September 27, 2018

