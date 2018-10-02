Animal shelter transitions into low-cost spay/neuter clinic

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The cages at the Paragould Animal Welfare Society shelter no longer hold homeless animals.
Right now they're being used as storage during a big renovation.
P.A.W.S. was an animal shelter that housed and adopted out homeless pets.
In their continued fight to save thousands of animals, they've decided to take a new approach.
"We have been an animal shelter since 1998 and have done over 7,000 adoptions," President Laura Wood said.
But in what the P.A.W.S. called "a new chapter," the shelter is transitioning into a low-cost spay/neuter clinic.
“The animal shelters and the rescue groups they do their best to save the animals,” Wood said. “But in the long run, if we’re not spaying and neutering all we’re doing is putting a band-aid on a broken bone.”
P.A.W.S. has stopped accepting animals and has started clearing out and fixing up the entire building.
"Our electrical does need to be reevaluated because we will have a lot of equipment tied to the spay/neuter room," Wood said.
As far as cosmetic updates, volunteers have helped jump start the process, including employees from Frito Lay, Regions Bank, and A-State's Lady Red Wolves basketball team.
They're all pitching in to get the clinic up and running for the surrounding community.
"Everyone will benefit because the animal overpopulation problem will be diminishing," Wood said. "We should see that in close to five years, cutting it in half is the goal."
A goal they hope the community will support as they make this switch.
"Just because we're not housing animals does not mean we're not working towards the end of the animal overpopulation crisis," Wood said.
Wood estimates the clinic will open around February of 2019 and hopes to invite the community out for an open house to tour the new facility.
