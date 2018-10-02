Arvest donates money to teachers

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Arvest Bank is giving back to educators across the Natural State.
According to a news release, Arvest Bank plans to distribute a total of $31,500 in prize money to 63 educators.
"Arvest understands the critical roles teachers play in developing our children, our communities and our future," said Jennali Cybulski, vice president and marketing manager for Arvest Bank in northeast, central and southwest Arkansas. "We are thankful for these educators and want to do our part by giving back to show our gratitude for them."
Educators will be selected from a pool of 28 counties in Arkansas and two nearby counties in Missouri.
Each of the 63 educators selected will receive a $500 prize.
Teachers who work at state-funded school are eligible to win.
If you would like to nominate a teacher, the contest information will be posted on Arvest Bank Facebook page during the week of October 15-21.
The teacher’s name, school name, and city are required in each nomination, along with one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.
"We're excited to bring our brand of customer-focused banking to these new places along with our commitment to the communities we serve," Cybulski said.
Counties included are: Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Howard, Johnson, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Mississippi, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Sebastian, Sevier, Washington and Yell in Arkansas, and Barry and McDonald in Missouri.
