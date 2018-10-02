Ascent Children’s Health Services to close all facilities

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Ascent Children’s Health Services announced Tuesday it would close its remaining facilities, including those in Batesville, Blytheville, Jonesboro, Mountain Home, Paragould, and Trumann.
Ascent stated in a news release it had notified the Department of Human Services of its plans to close all of its facilities by the end of November.
In a letter to DHS, Ascent CEO Debby Willis did not state why they were closing.
The Batesville and Blytheville locations will close on Nov. 1, the news release stated. The Jonesboro, Paragould, Trumann, and Mountain Home locations will close on Nov. 30.
The locations provided Medicaid-funded services through the Early Intervention Day Treatment (EIDT) program and the Outpatient Behavioral Health program.
Amy Webb, chief of communications for DHS, said the department would send beneficiaries a list of licensed Medicaid providers.
“DHS will be working closely with Ascent to ensure the transition for beneficiaries to a new provider is as smooth as possible,” Webb stated.
Those needing assistance should call the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care Medicaid Beneficiary Service Center at 1-833-402-0672 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To read the letter from Ascent’s CEO to DHS, click here: Ascent Children’s Health Service Notification of Closure
