Grandmother seen letting young girl out of pet kennel sentenced to one day in jail

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis grandmother who was seen letting a young girl out of a pet kennel has been sentenced to one day in jail.
The sentencing comes after 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment back in June.
In a video posted to Facebook, a child is seen climbing out of the trunk of the vehicle from the kennel.
Cheeks admitted to police that she drove from Whitehaven to Collierville--a 35-minute trip--with a 7 and 8 year in two dog kennels in the trunk. It was 95 degrees outside.
She told the children to get in the kennels because there wasn't any room left in the Ford Explorer, according to a police report.
Cheeks received credit for time served after her initial arrest, so she will not have to serve any more jail time.
