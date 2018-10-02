Group hosts public presentation about opioid epidemic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We see it in the headlines daily as the opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities.
As it touches the lives of many different people and professions, a local group believes knowledge is power.
Gamma Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosted Dr. Dosha Cummins at their monthly meeting Monday night.
The vice chair of basic sciences at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State talked about the epidemic from its past to its present.
"We know that it's out there, we know how many lives it touches," First Vice President Karen Roe said. "We wanted to open this meeting to the public in order to reach as many in the community as we can with an expert."
Dr. Cummins focused on where the epidemic started and how it has progressed, as well as things law enforcement, educators, and legislators are doing now to fight back.
