Here we go round the roundabout

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If you’re like some of us, approaching a roundabout brings to mind a scene from European Vacation (“Look, kids. There’s Big Ben!”).
But, they’re no laughing matter for Arkansas State Police.
In a social media post Tuesday, the ASP posted a helpful infographic to help you go ‘round a double-lane roundabout safely.
One key tip to remember: you don’t have to stop. But, you do need to yield to traffic already in the roundabout.
If making a right hand turn or going straight, stay in the right lane.
Use the left lane if going straight or turning left.
And, always use your signal as you exit the roundabout.
Finally, do not drive across the center island but around it.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.