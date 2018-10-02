JPD investigating shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 2, 2018 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:06 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a shooting incident at the University Apartments, 2314 Stallings Dr., located off of Caraway Road.

It’s unknown at this time how many suspects were involved or if anyone was hurt in the alleged shooting.

Investigators are collecting evidence, and ask that if anyone knows anything to call JPD at 935-5551. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Region 8 News will continue to update this story as more details become available.

