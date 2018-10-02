Local couple celebrates 80 years together

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Raymond and Rosa Clark of Lake City celebrated quite a milestone on Monday.
Family and friends gathered at the City Hall in Lake City to mark their 80th wedding anniversary.
Raymond said he believes in the commitment of marriage.
“In the ceremony, the pastor said until death do us part,” Raymond said.
“I’ve always taken that and believed that and practiced that and I suppose that is the greatest thing that has held us together.”
Rosa reflected on what she believes kept her marriage strong.
“Well, I feel that the Lord has made us stay together all these years,” Rosa said. “We’ve always gone to church and served the Lord until we got now to where we are not able to get there hardly but in our heart, we still feel that way.”
Raymond says that eighty years of marriage has been a blessing to them, but staying married has obstacles.
“The one that married us said to obey,” Raymond said. “I’ve done that and either way we’ve managed.”
Raymond and Rosa Clark were delighted to share this special day with their close friends and family.
Their wedding certificate says they were married in Arkansas in 1938 and have been members of the Lake City community since 1962.
