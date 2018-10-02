Medical Marijuana Commission approves rules to move forward

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Monday, the Medical Marijuana Commission approved rules to move forward with the state’s program.
According to Little Rock television station KATV, those rules include keeping unsuccessful cultivation applications active for the next 24 months.
According to commissioners, keeping those applications active would allow them to grant three more licenses if they choose to do so.
As the law is, the commission may grant up to eight licenses and have only granted five so far.
Another rule adopted was keeping dispensary applications also active for 24 months once they have been scored.
Commissioners cited they wanted to keep them active just in case a group surrenders their license or drops out.
