New Dollar General coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Construction is underway on a new Dollar General store in Jonesboro.
In an email to Region 8 News, the company announced that the new store will be at 7415, Highway 351 just north of Jonesboro.
Earlier this summer, the Dollar General at E. Johnson and Main St. caught fire. The company said they are continuing to evaluate their next steps for that location.
The new Dollar General’s grand opening is slated for late 2019 and will employ six to ten people.
If you are interested in applying, visit their website.
