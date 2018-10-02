New space rock hints at elusive ‘Planet X’

(RNN) – Travel to the outer edges of the solar system, and you’ll find something scientists are excited about.
The small icy body is nicknamed “The Goblin,” and it’s about 7.9 billion miles from the sun.
Astronomers are on the edge of their seats because the 200-mile-wide rock hints at something even bigger - the elusive “Planet X.”
Its existence is a theory right now, but scientists are compiling lots of evidence that hints it’s out there.
“This hypothetical Neptune-sized planet orbits our sun in a highly elongated orbit far beyond Pluto,” according to NASA. “The object … could have a mass about 10 times that of Earth and orbit about 20 times farther from the sun on average than Neptune.”
Until “Planet X” can be seen with a telescope, astronomers must measure its impact on other heavenly bodies. That’s why “The Goblin” (officially known as 2015 TG387) is important.
“These distant objects are like breadcrumbs leading us to Planet X,” said astronomer Scott Sheppard with the Carnegie Institution for Science.
“The more of them we can find, the better we can understand the outer Solar System and the possible planet that we think is shaping their orbits - a discovery that would redefine our knowledge of the solar system’s evolution.”
The findings by Carnegie’s Sheppard, Northern Arizona University’s Chad Trujillo, and the University of Hawaii’s David Tholen have been submitted for publication to the Astronomical Journal.
