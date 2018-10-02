Oct. 2: Unaccounted sex offenders; less rain, warmer temps

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: The Mid-South will remain under the northern edge of an upper level high pressure ridge through late this week, resulting in limited rain chances, well above normal temperatures and light winds.
Afternoon highs will average around 10 degrees above normal. The upper level high pressure ridge center will move from the gulf coast to the Carolinas by this weekend, allowing deep southerly flow to develop over the lower Mississippi River Valley.
The well above normal temperatures will continue over the Mid-South, with a brief cool down possible from scattered thunderstorms. Long range outlooks point toward above normal temperatures continuing into middle October.
Animal shelter transitions into low-cost spay/neuter clinic: The cages at the Paragould Animal Welfare Society shelter no longer hold homeless animals.
Report: More than 1,200 registered sex offenders unaccounted for in MO: According to a new report from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, 1,259 registered sex offenders have failed to follow the law.
Parents fight TX hospital to keep 9-year-old daughter on life support: The parents of a 9-year-old who failed a brain activity test at a Texas hospital believe the little girl can still recover, so they are fighting hospital policy in order to keep her on a ventilator.
Peggy Sue dies at age 78: Buddy Holly immortalized her name in song that climbed to the top of the charts in 1957, but he wasn’t her love. What you may not have known about Peggy Sue may surprise you.
