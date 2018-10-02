Sheriff Molder: Suspected shooter captured, “thank the Lord”

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies have found a man suspected in a Tuesday morning shooting, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting on Tulot Road. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are undergoing surgery, according to Sheriff Molder.
Following the shooting, the suspected gunman, identified as Steven Halfacre, fled the scene. He was later spotted in a field behind Ashley Lighting off Industrial Drive in Trumann.
“He’s a dangerous guy,” Molder told Region 8 News as his deputies set up a perimeter to search for Halfacre. “If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.”
In addition to being dangerous, Molder said Halfacre was also armed.
At 7:37 a.m., Sheriff Molder confirmed that Halfacre had been arrested.
“He’s in custody, thank the Lord,” Molder told Region 8 News.
Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to track this story and provide details as they become available.
